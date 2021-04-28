Qatar govt. assures cooperation as Nigeria’s ambassador presents letters of credence to Minister

By Nneka Nwogwugwu

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, His Excellency, Soltan Bin Saad Al-Muralkhi has assured Nigeria of cooperation and support towards improving bilateral relations.

The minister said this when the Ambassador-Designate of Nigeria to the State of Qatar, His Excellency, Yakubu Abdullahi Ahmed presented copies of his Letters of Credence (Copies d’usage) to Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar at his office in Doha.

The Minister who received this presentation on Monday, during the brief ceremony welcomed the Nigerian Principal envoy to Qatar and assured him of cooperation and support towards a successful tour of duty.

In a statement made available by Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Ministry, Al-Muralkhi described Nigeria as a very important country in Africa and the world at large, and paid tribute to Nigerian Nationals occupying strategic positions at different international organizations.

The Nigerian Ambassador-Designate in his response thanked the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs for the warm reception accorded him upon his arrival in Doha, Qatar on the 15th of April, 2021 and reaffirmed the cordial relations persisting between both countries.

Ambassador Yakubu Ahmed also expressed a commitment to promoting mutually beneficial economic interest in the discharge of his responsibilities.