PricewaterhouseCoopers Int (PwC) has said that it plans to invest $3 billion to up skill its employees and develop share technologies to support clients and communities.

The consultancy firm said it made the decision in view of the realisation that that one of the world’s most pressing challenges is the growing mismatch between the skills people have and those needed for the digital world.

PricewaterhouseCoopers Int. (PwC)

The company stressed that there is an urgent need for organisations, governments, and educators to collaborate with a view to fixing this growing problem and business has an important role to play. It added that the $3 billion investment will be spread over the next 4 years.

“The skills gap is an issue that goes to the heart of our purpose and we have the scale and experience to make a measurable impact. That’s why today we are launching ‘New world, New skills’ – a commitment to tackle this important problem for our people, our clients and the communities in which we operate,” said Robert E. Moritz, Global Chairman PricewaterhouseCoopers Int. (PwC) in a statement.

Moritz has been working at PwC for 24 years and was the head of the U.S. division before moving into the global role a few years ago. PwC has been up skilling a select group of employees for a while now, but then it became clear that this program should be opened up globally to the company as a whole. And PwC chief digital officer Joe Atkinson is overseeing the developing of training apps and tools.

The upskill program — which will be available for all of PwC’s 276,000 employees — will focus on 4 key areas.

DAMBE FIGHT: THE ANCIENT ART OF BOXING

PwC is going to roll out different programs that meet their particular needs ranging from skills academies to digital fitness apps to leadership development. And a proportion of PwC’s workforce will develop specialist skills in areas like data analytics, robotics process automation, and artificial intelligence. This would help PwC’s workers understand the potential of new technologies so they can advise clients, communities, and other stakeholders.