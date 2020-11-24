Pupils with respiratory symptoms will be sent home — PTF, COVID-19

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has issued a directive to send pupils with respiratory symptoms asymptomatic with COVID-19 back home, Daily Times gathered.

This disclosure was made on Monday at the COVID-19 National briefing in Abuja by the National Coordinator, Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu, stating that the move was to reduce the risk of transmission.

Speaking on school reopening, he said that PTF would like to advice schools to continue to adhere to non-pharmaceutical interventions, particularly screening and heightening awareness with regards to COVID-19, making reference to issues it had with Lagos State over outbreaks in some schools.

“Any student presenting with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, particularly respiratory symptoms or fever, should not be allowed to come to school.

”When teachers notice a child with respiratory symptoms, the child should be sent back home so that we can reduce the risk of transmission.

”Just as it is important to communicate effectively with parents, staff, school health teams should be creating protocols and providing regular updates on any change to the school procedures as it relates to COVID.

“We encourage schools to continue to consider creative solutions to abide by our COVID guidelines including staggered learning to avoid overcrowding, platooning, daily attendance and adjusting teachings among others,” he said.

