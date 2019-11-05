Arsenal boss, Emery seems to be fighting for his job at the Emirates after a poor start to the season.

The Gunners left the pitch to jeers after surrendering yet another winning position as Wolves fought back to earn a 1-1 draw at the Emirates Stadium.

Emery is facing a massive month in the battle to save his job.

Should Arsenal wield the axe who would replace Unai Emery as new manager?

Perhaps Emery needs two or three season to sort out arsenal just like other managers.

Emery should be considered for a starter, maybe given more time for implementation of new ways.

Mixed opinion trail as pundits express their thoughts on Jose Mourinho, James Nursey said, “I would love to see a fired up Jose Mourinho at the helm at the Emirates.

He would bring some much needed defensive nous and organisation to the club which has plenty of attacking firepower.

He loves living in London and only ever stayed in a hotel in Manchester so the location will not be a problem.

I reckon it would be an exciting move for him, Arsenal and the Premier League. Bring it on!

Mark Jones said, don’t go for Mourinho. Just don’t do it. Don’t. You’ll be back in this same situation in a year or two only with everyone hating each other.

At least the appointment of someone like Arteta would bring an added freshness and come with the bonus of him already having a fair bit of goodwill with the supporters.