Days after it sacked its Daily and weekend Editors over publications and cartoon on the sex scandal involving the senior pastor of Commonwealth if Zion Assembly, Biodun Fatoyinbo, the Management of The Punch has appointed their replacements.

The media organization appointed Ademola Oni as the Daily Editor in place of Martin Ayankola.

The new Daily Editor was the Sunday Editor of the paper before his elevation as the Daily Editor.

Ayankola was sacked Monday over a cartoon published on the pqper’s back page last Thursday.

The cartoon which accompanied an opinion on its back page column written by Abimbola Adelakun, with the title “What Does Mrs. Fatoyinbo Know.”

An illustration of a man urinating on a Bible featured on the Publication which drew wide public condemnation.

Punch management also appointed Dayo Oketola, the Business Editor of the newspaper as Weekend Editor for both Saturday and Sunday publication

In addition to the replacement of the affected Editors, the newspaper also tendered an apology to the public over the offensive cartoon.

“On the back of the page of the Thursday, July 4, 2019 edition of the PUNCH, we published a cartoon to illustrate an article titled, ‘What does Mrs Fatoyinbo know?’ The cartoon features a character desecrating the Holy Bible.

“We apologise for the offensive cartoon and assure our esteemed readers that we hold the Christian faith in high regard. We have since commenced the process of applying appropriate sanctions to the members of staff responsible, and we shall be reviewing our editorial process to prevent re-occurrence,” the paper wrote.