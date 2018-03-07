Public, Private partnership can reduce housing deficits in Nigeria – Adeleye‎

The President of Perfection Real Estate Investors Cooperative Society, Mr Niyi Adeleye has learnt his voice at the housing challenges plaguing Nigeria, saying that government alone cannot provide housing for the over 18 million Nigerians captured by statistics to be lacking housing. Describing government’s effort at funding the housing sector as a drop of water in the ocean.

Adeleye, at an event in Lagos, suggested that Nigerians should begin to help themselves in the present day Nigeria, and part of the effort he and his company is doing, is to provide affordable, unconventional homeownership for its members.

“Our Core Purpose is to empower people and to provide solutions to the real human problems in the real estate sector of our economy while Our Ultimate Goal is Financial Freedom for each and every member through real estate wealth”.

“We are actually on a rescue mission to make HOME OWNERSHIP and PARTICIPATION IN THE REAL ESTATE SECTOR more accessible to Nigerians”, he said.

Adeleye further explained that the society has been boosted with the partnership of a German firm who will be training its members on building technology, as they plan to transfer technologies through regular conferences and training.

“In a bid to fulfil our mandate for home ownership for our members and Nigerians in general, we met and partnered with Betoniq Ltd, a company with a like passion to provide affordable, yet very high-quality housing delivery which is based on a German precast concrete technology. It doesn’t just end there, our partnership with Betoniq Is making possible the setting up of a training, which enables transfer of technology. Many of our members and their children will benefit from various training in the area of building technology, IT and Agriculture”.

“Immediately after signing the partnership deal, we organized the maiden edition of our housing conference on Saturday 4th of November 2017 to announce to the whole world about this unconventional, qualitative and cheaper building technology that has come to stay in Nigeria”.

He then revealed the processes at which housing can be delivered within few days: “arrangement has been ongoing for the funding and the procurement of the equipment and machinery for the establishment of the factories where in your houses will first be “manufactured” and then assembled on site within just two days”.

The innovative president also unveiled the associations “PERFECT Ambassador‎”, who are committed to empowering people through financial support and also make owning of a house or landed property come with ease.

The endorsed Brand Influencers with the task is; Juliana Olayode (Toyo baby), Frankeyz, DemolaExpoze, Kiekie, among others.