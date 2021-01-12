PTF: Schools resume Jan 18 except... — Daily Times Nigeria

Schools across the nation will resume on January 18 except the Ministry of Education announces otherwise, the Federal Government stated on Tuesday.

National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu, said this during a television programme, DailyTimes gathered.

Aliyu said: “As regards schools, I just want to make a clarification, what the minister said yesterday was that they were going to review, he didn’t say that they were going to change the date.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: NAPST begs FG not to close schools beyond Jan 18

He said they will review the situation and let the nation know.

“So, for the moment, it is still 18th January until the ministry of education comes back either with an alternative date or reconfirm that.”