Pst. Mike Bamiloye: Any woman that beats her husband is dead & rotten while living

Mike Bamiloye, a popular evangelist and filmmaker, has spoken out against domestic abuse on his social media page.

Any guy who attacks his wife, according to Bamiloye, deserves to be committed to a psychiatric facility, but a wife who attacks her husband is a living dead.

In his words ; When a man uses a belt, wire, blow, knife, slap, or any other domestic violent methods on his wife, he is eligible for a stay at a Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, or he can simply go there himself and tell them to admit him till he is okay.

And a wife who beats her husband while she is still alive is DEAD and rotten!