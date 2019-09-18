PSG forward, Neymar will be out of the clash with Real Madrid tonight following his last year ban.

The Brazilian posted a furious Instagram story back when PSG were defeated by Manchester United in last season’s competition.

The french club were beaten in dramatic circumstances by United after winning the first leg 2-0 at Old Trafford.

Neymar was incensed, and took to Instagram to slam the refereeing decision to award the spot-kick.

As a result, he will miss out on the chance to play against a team who were desperate to sign him in the summer.

Meanwhile Edinson Cavani is ruled out on hip injury and Kylian Mbappe is still recovering from a hamstring injury although back in training.

With several key players missing in PSG possible line up might play on a positive side for the french club as coach Thomas Tuchel plans a 4-2-3-1 formation with newly signed Icardi.