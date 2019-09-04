Neymar jetted away from Paris Saint-Germain on September 1, but his destination was the USA with the Brazil national team rather than Spain, where he had desperately hoped to sign for Barcelona or Real Madrid.

The Brazil star finds himself marooned at Paris Saint-Germain, where he will have to win over countless critics if he is to salvage his career

How Neymar reacts could define his legacy, if he would be remembered as an overhyped prima donna or one of the best players of his generation, following his earlier rejection to stay in France.