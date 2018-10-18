PSC promotes three AIGs to DIGs, four CPs to AIGs

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has promoted three Assistant Inspectors-General of Police to the rank of Deputy Inspector-General of Police.

The new DIGs are Musa Muhammed, presently at the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, Jos; Commandant, Police Academy, Wudil, Kano, Mohammed Usman; and Peace Abdallah, Office of the National Security Adviser.

The commission’s spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, disclosed in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday, that the PSC also elevated four Commissioners of Police to AIGs.

They included CP, Courses at the Police Academy, Godwin Nwobodo; CP, Akwa Ibom State Command; Adeyemi Ogunjemilusi; CP, Bayelsa State Command, Augustine Iwar; and CP, Research and Planning, Force Headquarters, Abuja, Adekunle Oladunjoye.

The promotions were one of the highlights of the first plenary meeting of the newly inaugurated management of the commission held in Abuja on September 26 and also between October 9 and 11, 2018.