PSC denies screening of applicants for police recruitment

The Police Service Commission (PSC) says it has yet to commence the screening of applicants who applied for recruitment into the police force.

The commission received 315, 032 applications at the close of the portal on Jan. 11 for an advertised 10, 000 vacancies.

President Muhammadu Buhari recently approved the recruitment of police constables to beef-up the strength of the force.

A statement by the commission’s Head, Press and Public Relations, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, on Monday in Abuja, disclosed that the commission has not invited applicants for screening.

He added that the commission was surprised to note that some applicants besieged the state commands of the police for screening.

“The commission will soon notify shortlisted applicants of a date for the commencement of the exercise. Applicants are hereby advised to ignore any statement on this as it did not originate from the commission,” he said.