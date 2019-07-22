Samuel Luka, Bauchi

The Bauchi state chapter of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) has described as shameful, the alleged role played by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-led government of Governor Bala Muhammed during the inauguration of the state 9th House of Assembly which took place on June 20.

In a press release jointly signed by the state Chairman, Alhaji Shehu Barau Ningi‎ and Comrade Muhammed Bello Ishaq, who signed on behalf of the state secretary respectively, the party expressed its disapprobation against the political indecency displayed by the PDP in the inauguration of the state assembly.

“Our great party also wishes to dissociate itself from the gang of unethical political parties under the aegis of Progressive Political Parties led by Muhammed Sani Burra (the newly appointed special adviser on state and National Assembly matters to the governor) that identified themselves with this ridiculous charade and morally reprehensible conduct which is capable of throwing the state into anarchy or better put total shutdown of governance.”

“PRP as a party is in total support of any progressive move towards the development of Bauchi state as an entity, but it is our firm belief which is deeply rooted in the principles and manifestos of our great party that illegality or circumvention of norms and laid-down rules would never lead to development as it is anti-thetical to it and therefore, counter-productive in the long run,” the PRP observed.

The party said such undemocratic practice should not be encouraged in the 21st century, pointing out that “history has shown that such despicable practices are anathema to our national conscience and they should be condemned by all conscientious and patriotic minds. They are far from the democratic ways as they are tantamount to rape and assault on democratic principles.”

While condemning inauguration of the state assembly, it further said it was dissociating itself from the coalition of political parties that had expressed their support for the present leadership of the assembly.

“This unprecedented political robbery which if left unchecked would set a devastating precedent in the state going forward. The People’s Redemption Party (PRP) is ready to align itself with any progressive move, but abhors any act of illegality, transgression, or circumvention of democratic norms and values,” the release further said.

The party however, called on the state government to employ dialogue and political understanding in resolving the matter in order to avert taking over of legislative business of the state House of Assembly by the National Assembly.

If dialogue is employed to resolve the crisis, PRP maintained that the mandate of the people of BauchisState would not be taken for granted and the lapses or failures of the last administration would not be replicated by the present administration.