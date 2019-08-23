The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) on Thursday rejected the ruling of the Elections Petition Tribunal dismissing the petition brought before it on the Kaduna Central Senatorial District into the National Assembly in the 2019 election.

The party condemned the ruling of the tribunal on the petition by a former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, who contested for the 2019 senatorial seat of Kaduna Central on the platform of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) saying the court decision was nothing but a Judicial coronation of fraud.

Describing the tribunal’s ruling as two hours of hot air wasted to cannonize chicanery, the PRP said the election tribunal failed to grant the party’s request for a recount of the votes.

A statement signed by the Kaduna state chairman for the PRP, Abdulrahaman Danbirni, said the defendant and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), never presented a single witness before the court to justify his victory.

Danbirni also alleged that the counsel who represented the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the matter is Kaduna State governor’s attorney.

According to Danbirni, the tribunal also failed to inform the legal counsel to Shehu Sani of the date of the ruling.

He said the ruling represent a rape of justice and the crowning and glorification of electoral robbery. “We maintain that our candidate for the 2019 National Assembly Elections, Distinguished Senator Shehu Sani won the Kaduna Central Senatorial election.

Our candidate’s votes were clean and their votes were embellished, padded and fused with steroids, typical of their bogus integrity and dubious honesty,” Danbirni said.

Noting that APC’s victory in Kaduna election was a product of falsification of figures, ballot stuffing, suppression of votes and mass thumb printing in their favor, refusal to use card readers, Danbirni said, the whole process of voters’ registration was less than the overall votes allocated to those that contested.

The Kaduna PRP chairman assured that the party was going to appeal the tribunal ruling, “We shall without doubt appeal this ruling without delay.

No change can come with people who rig elections, nothing good can come from representatives who mount the seat of office with a tainted, muddy and doping mandate.”

He warned that Nigeria’s 2019 general elections is globally adjudged to be fraudulent because of incidents like the Kaduna Central Senatorial election.