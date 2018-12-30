Provision of good water my priority- Bauchi legislator assures

A member representing Azare/ Madangala in the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Honourable Tijjani Mohammed Aliyu, has declared the provision of portable water as one of the areas that has always been a priority of his representation.Honourable Tijjani stated this on Saturday while addressing members of Society for Water and Sanitation and WASHmedia ‎Network in Azare Local Government Area of Bauchi State.The lawmaker, who said he has in the last three years of his representation at the House provided water and toilet facilities to the people of the area, maintained that, “my priority is provision of good water, sanitation and hygiene for the people of my constituency”.Honourable Aliyu, who is the majority leader in the Bauchi State Assembly, pointed out that if such facilities are provided, the rate of diseases will reduce significantly among the populace.While signing the citizen engagement pledge card for legislators, Tijjani Aliyu promised to continue the process of providing WASH facilities in his constituency just as he assured that he will impress it on his colleagues to do same.The legislator also assured that he will use his position as one of the principal leaders of the Assembly to ensure that budgetary allocation for WASH projects were promptly released and properly used for the purpose it is meant for.He commended members of Society for Water and Sanitation as well as WASHMedia Network for embarking on sensitisation and mobilisation of the electorate and political office seekers on the need to prioritise issues of water, sanitation and hygiene.Tijjani assured the people of his constituency in the state of more projects in the water and sanitation sector, which according to him, is the most important aspect of life.