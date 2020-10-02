Protests mar Independence Day anniversary in Lagos

By Chioma Joseph

About 30 suspects were on Thursday arrested by the police during #RevolutionNow protests held in parts of Lagos State.

The protesters numbering over 100 were clad in orange berets and vests.

They carried placards with inscriptions demanding better governance, an end to insecurity, better equipped hospitals etc.

Some of the protesters had marched from Ojota to Maryland until they were stopped by armed policemen enforcing the no-protest-no-rally directive by Commissioner of Police Hakeem Odumosu.

The protesters were subsequently teargassed while about thirty of them were arrested and taken into detention. Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Olumuyiwa Adejobi, confirmed the arrest, saying the suspects would be charged to court today for unlawful assembly and conduct likely to cause breach of public peace.

“The Lagos State Police Command has arrested 30 protesters at various locations within the state for unlawful assembly and conduct likely to cause breach of public peace, and other offences including violation of COVID-19 protocol/laws in Lagos State.

The Commissioner of Police had warned against holding any form of protest or rally in the state during the October 1st Independence Day celebration.

The police boss had in statement also urged parents to warn their children and wards not to get involved in such protests, as any arrested would be prosecuted alongside his or her parent.

In another development, Odumosu ordered the detention and orderly room trial of Inspector Adadu Innocent attached to PMF 22 Ikeja for brutalising a journalist, Kayode Jaiyeola.

It was learnt that Innocent allegedly attacked the journalist with a stick, injuring him on the head. Jaiyeola, a reporter with the Punch newspaper was on official duty covering the #RevolutionNow protest on Thursday when the officer attacked him in the Maryland area.

Adejobi in a statement said the CP, who was monitoring the deployment and operational activities of officers and men of the command for the enforcement of the order against unlawful gathering and protest by unpatriotic individuals, raced to the scene and personally moved the injured journalist to the Police Cottage (hospital) at Area F, GRA, Ikeja.

“He personally waited and ensured the injured journalist was given immediate and best medical treatment.

He cut-off his movements and stayed throughout the journalist’s treatment and subsequent discharge.

“The preliminary findings carried out by the Commissioner of Police and eye witness accounts from senior officers on ground revealed that the cop suddenly attacked the journalist without any previous altercation or confrontation.

“This propelled the Commissioner of Police to order for his trial in order to serve as deterrent to others who are fond of engaging in unprofessional and unethical conducts,” Adejobi said.