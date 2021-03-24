Protests by Oyo tertiary students uncalled for –Commissioner

Stephen Gbadamosi, Ibadan

Oyo State Commissioner for Education, Science, and Technology, Mr. Olasunkanmi Olaleye, has said that Tuesday’s protests embarked upon by students of some state-owned tertiary institutions were needless.

The commissioner, who spoke on the issues raised by the students, said the state government had addressed accreditation issues affecting the institutions.

Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, in a statement, said the commissioner stated this on Tuesday, noting that the administration of Governor Makinde had implemented policies and programmes that had impacted positively on tertiary education in the state.

“The students are agitating on infrastructural development in the institutions, lack of accreditation of courses and the immediate call-off of Joint Action Committee (JAC)-inspired strike action currently going on in their various institutions.

“JAC has no reason to go on strike. There is the regular payment of the minimum wage. The 11-month arrears will be paid by the government. All courses at the Adeseun Ogundoyin Polytechnic, Eruwa, have been accredited.

“Also, the capital grant has already been released to the College of Education, Lanlate, while 14 new courses have just been accredited for the First Technical University (Tech-U), Ibadan.

“However, the Council of Oyo State College of Agricultural Technology (OYSCATECH), Igboora, only recently wrote to seek government’s support in respect of accreditation,” he said.