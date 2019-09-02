The UK Embassy in Abuja had its premises filled with some Civil Society Groups over the court judgment granted to Process and Industrial Development Ltd, to take over $9.6bn worth of Nigeria’s asset.
The group vows to continue protest for one week until the judgment is reversed.
The protesters were carrying some placards saying: “$9.6bn judgement is a fraud,” “No to illegal take over of our national assets,” “Nigeria rejects fraudulent judgment from British judge,” “Nigeria and Britain are friends, not enemies” and “Boris Johnson help President Muhammadu Buhari fight corruption.”
