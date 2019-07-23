By Alade Tasma and Sarah Akinlaja

Hundreds of protesters from Ijegun in Igando Ikotun Local Council Development Area of Alimosho Local Government Area on Monday stormed Alausa Secretariat, the seat of power of the Lagos state government demanding compensation for victims of the recent fire disaster in the area.

The protesters were led by the Chairman of the Joint Community Development Association (CDA), Ijegun, Wale Akinbo and Saliu Alade, councillor representing Ijegun Ward in Ikotun/Igando LCDA.

It will be recalled that there was a pipeline explosion in Ijegun on July 4, allegedly caused as a result of the activities of vandals.

The protesters who came bearing many placards argue that the victims of the fire who lost properties through no fault of theirs deserve to be compensated by the government whose responsibility it is to protect the people.

Some of the placards of the protesters, who chanted solidarity songs read: “Thorough investigation requested on vandals”; “Compensation for victims”; “Re-dredging the canals at Ijegun” and “We say no to vandals in Ijegun Community.”

Others are: “Petrol tankers are not allowed between the hours of 10pm and 5am”; “Please save our souls in Ijegun Community” and “Save Ijegun from fire disaster and extinction.”

In a communiqué, which was jointly signed by Akinbo Alade and the Secretary of Strategic Security Committee, Ijegun, Oguntulu Oluwatosin, the residents of the area called for protection from the government.

The communiqué, which was dated July 22, was addressed to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Speaker of the Lagos state House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa.

“The traditional ruler and the entire people of Ijegun wish to express our profound appreciation to Governor Babajide Sanwoolu for the prompt response toward the plight of the community, most especially, the prompt dispatch of the men of the emergency response unit to the scene of the disaster and your benevolent gesture of footing the medical bills of the victims.

“Oba Nureni Alani Akinremi Olomitutu (Ilufemiloye) Kudeyibu I Onijegun of Ijegun land inaugurated a strategic security committee anchored around the Ijegun joint community development association.

“The committee was saddled with the responsibility of brainstorming and coming up with high level suggestions aimed at putting an end to the dastardly activities of pipeline vandals, whose activities often lead to wanton destruction of lives and properties and an obvious economic loss for the nation at large,” the communiqué read.

The residents demanded in the communiqué that the government as a matter of urgency deploy and station security personnel around the pipeline routes where the vandals usually operate most especially at the 5-Junction.

They added that the government should construct barricades in form of barrier across the entrances of streets leading to the pipeline route.

“That government should stop forthwith the approval of more filling stations /gas plants in Ijegun as they are too many, most of which are concentrated in and around residential areas in Ijegun.

“That henceforth, the tanker drivers should be stopped from parking their tankers along the pipeline routes. That government should construct concrete blockages around the preferred spots of the vandals to make digging difficult and almost impossible for them,” the communiqué read.

The residents added that petrol tankers should be restricted from moving into and out of Ijegun through both Ikotun-Ijegun Road and Isolo Road between the hours of 10pm – 5am in the morning.

They requested further that the government should make arrangement for financial compensation for both the victims and those that lost their properties.

Addressing the protesters on behalf of the speaker of the state House of Assembly, Rotimi Olowo, representing Shomolu Constituency 1 in the assembly, commended them for the peaceful manner of their protest.

Olowo commiserated with the residents of the area over the death of their neighbours and stressed that it was important for the government to look into their demands.

The lawmaker, who was accompanied by another lawmaker representing Alimosho Constituency 1, Bisi Yusuff, promised that their letter would be delivered to the speaker and debated by the House.

Receiving the communiqué on behalf of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Director of Civic Engagement in the office of Civic Engagement, Hundeyin Kolawole promised the protesters that the matter would be addressed by the state government in due course.