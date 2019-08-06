By Titus Akhigbe, Benin

Protesters in Auchi, headquarters of Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo state yesterday blocked the Auchi – Okenne- Abuja highway as they protested against the suspension of the Chairman of the council, Musa Yakubu by Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Armed with placards bearing various inscriptions, the protesters stormed the local government headquarter to register their grievances following the removal from office of the council chairman over alleged fraud pending investigation by a panel set up to probe the allegations.

The peaceful protesters marched into the premises of the council chanting anti-government slogans, accusing the state Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu of being behind the suspension of the embattled council chairman.

They alleged that the deputy governor plans to plant his loyalist as the council chairman in place of the suspended Yakubu, who state government considers as a loyalist of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole..

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, Prince Muhammad Momoh said the suspension is illegal, adding that the issue of fraud at the council was discovered by the suspended chairman.

“This protest is in solidarity with our son who was forcefully suspended without due process of the law. The fraud issue was discovered by the chairman, who then reported to the state government and one wonders why he should be suspended,” he said.

Momoh called on the state government to exercise transparency in addressing the fraud issue in the local government.

When contacted, the Chief Press Secretary to Shaibu, Musa Ebhomiana denied the allegation, saying that “you don’t give a dog a bad name in order for you to hang it. He (Shuaibu) has more important state matters to attend to than to think of suspending his own local government chairman for that matter.

“And he is not even in town, he is on vacation. A man who is working tirelessly for a better state is being accused of all manner of allegations.”