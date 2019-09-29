The protest last week organized by the Lagos Youths Vanguard calling for the probe of the former governor of Lagos State; Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode has been described as highly despicable, unjustified, embarrassingly shameful and uncalled-for.

Declaring the protest as a sponsored attack against the former governor, a Lagos group, Lagos Renaissance Group warned the All Progressive Congress (APC), the ruling party in the state not to allow persons bent on propagating lies, propaganda, deliberate pull-him-down syndrome and ill-informed vituperations use its platform achieve their aims as it portends the danger of creating needless cracks and invasion by political enemies.

The group in a release signed by its Chairman, Daniel Awesu and Secretary General, Abdul-Quadri Enikanolaiye, noted that, “No doubt, this is one of the series of intentionally planned persecution and political assaults on the former Governor Ambode in order to wickedly rubbish his rich and enviable credentials and pedigree.

“From the instigation of the Economic And Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) by people of known questionable character and history to investigate the former governor; to the reprehensible display of imprudence by the Lagos State House of Assembly (made up of 100% of the All Progressive Congress, APC) members to embark on a wild goose chase of probing the pro-people Public Bus Transportation Scheme implemented by the immediate former governor of Lagos State who is a committed member of the APC.

“It will only be an act of feigning ignorance or mischief if anyone living in Lagos State is oblivious of the tremendous and daring, but short-lived pro-people policies and program the former Governor Ambode designed and implemented during his 4year tenure: 2015-2019.

“The majority of youths and residents in Lagos State in particular and Nigeria in general, know better than to be involved or believe in concocted, unintelligently manufactured and cheap falsehood by the enemies within who feel perpetually threatened by either Ambode’s achievements while in government or his discreetness and calmness in the face of persecution and barrage of lies against him while out of office.

“In the light of this, we of the Lagos Renaissance Group, a socio-cultural-political organisation based in Lagos State, unequivocally maintain that all the campaign of calumny against Governor Ambode will continue to fail in the face of logic as the man lives in the minds of the people.

“One cannot but be ashamed and empathise with the scruffy and pathetic appearance of the so-called hired protesters against the former governor last Tuesday at the Lagos State Assembly led by some known political jobbers like one Razak Olookoba, a jobless nonentity from Kwara State, who is economically challenged at providing for his four wives; and certain juvenile, Idris Aregbe.

“While these inconsequential individuals are mere errand boys, we state categorically that Lagosians are not unaware of their devilish sponsors and accomplices who benefits from socio-political confusion and propaganda. We shall soon uproot and expose their identities for the world to see the faces of treachery and shenanigans.”

The group noted further that, “it is a known fact that the former Governor Ambode, served the state diligently and meritoriously and he is forever grateful for the opportunity of leading Africa’s 5th largest economy for four impactful years.

“Hundreds of thousands of youths benefited from his people-oriented policies: from the Employment Trust Fund provisions and entrepreneurial support schemes to the stability and progress at the Lagos State University (LASU); to the celebrated achievements of Code Lagos and Ready, Set Work initiatives.

“We cannot forget his government’s huge investment in Tourism, Art, and Culture, and the youths of Lagos State remain his pride and ambassadors in how great policies can transform lives and society in a 21st-century economy. They are the true vanguards of how Lagos State can continue to fulfill its potentials.”

They therefore called on the people not to allow themselves to be used by those who do not mean well for the people of Lagos State and Nigeria, “Let this be a call to order on susceptible people to desist from being used as puppets in perpetrating tomfooleries in Lagos State and attacking Governor Ambode for needless political gain. A word is enough for the wise.”