Prophets of doom have been put to shame – Oyegun

National chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC), John Odigie- Oyegun on Tuesday said the outcome of the meeting of the party’s national caucus had shamed the prophets of doom who predicted his removal from office.

He said this when he briefed state house correspondents after the APC national caucus meeting which was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja, on Monday night.

Describing the outcome of the meeting as “beautiful and pleasant”, Oyegun accused the media of manufacturing and exaggerating issues within the party.

“In fact, I want to ask the media where did they dig them out (of) because we just had a pleasant meeting and all what I have been reading in the media none of it (happened), all the prophecies of doom none of it even came near for mention,’’ he said.

Oyegun also dismissed the assertion that the caucus discussed his exit date as party chairman, describing it as mere media speculation.

He said: “It is the media we should ask where do they get those stories from, where do you get them? Nothing like that ever happened; nothing like that was ever discussed; nothing like that came up – beautiful, pleasant, intellectual, deep reasoning today about issues.’

He announced that the APC convention would be coming up in June.

The party announced the extension of the tenure of the national working committee led by Oyegun at the end of its national executive council (NEC) meeting on Tuesday.