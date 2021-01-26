Prophet TB Joshua recalled how the Late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua recognized and honoured him

Prophet TB Joshua recalled how he was recognized and honored by Late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua.

In the video, he first of all talked about sign board. TB Joshua revealed that he has no sign board yet people travel from different part of the world to see him.

In early nineties, there was nothing like Emmanuel TV. All that happened in his church then were televised on local channels.

During the time of late President Yar’Adua, a decree was issued that prevented all the pastors performing miracles on Local television from doing so.

Because of this, TB Joshua decided to create his own television channel known as Emmanuel TV.

One day, according to Prophet TB Joshua, the late President called him on phone and told him that he wanted to give him an honour, a special recognition.

Prophet TB Joshua declined with an excuse that he is a man of God and that is the highest honour anyone can receive.

READ ALSO: “Christ would never have done that”, Omokri faults Ibiyeomie for insulting Daddy Freeze

The late President insisted that he must receive the honour because he had gone through his records and discovered that no man of God attracted foreigners in the country like he did.

TB Joshua sent his wife to receive the award. He was given Officer of the Order of Federal Republic (OFR) by the late President.

Even though the late President was a Muslim, yet he knew that God is using him, he explained.

Prophet TB Joshua futher revealed that God’s Grace is not measured by number of years you have been serving in the Lord’s vineyard.

The olive oil used in ordaining pastors does not attract visitors, however, the anointing of God does.

He concluded by saying that Nigerians should stop discrimination and embrace love because we are one Nigeria.