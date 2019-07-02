By Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

General Overseer of the Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin has doled out N3million life line to a journalist after his failed suicide attempt.

Prophet Fufeyin, who confirmed that he was moved to save the life of the journalist, disclosed that harmful drugs were recovered from the victim by his neighbours who smelt a rat of his evil mission.

It was gathered that the journalist, one time staff of Sun newspaper, Emmanuel Ogoigbe had allegedly attempted to take his life following his sack from the newspaper and his subsequent poor financial situation as he allegedly facing, difficulties catering for his immediate family.

Sources said on the fateful day, Ogoigbe allegedly wrote a suicide letter and dropped it at a strategic position for his family members to see in his room in Warri, when his neighbours rushed in to save his life

Receiving the donation on Sunday at the church in Warri, Delta state, Emmanuel Ogoigbe disclosed that he was on his way out when his neighbours rescued him.

“I have written several letters for help to no avail and I have helped a number of people who today abandoned me to be suffering. Sun newspaper sacked me and I can no longer feed my family members and things became very difficult for me; even to feed was now difficult and I decided to take my life and rest, but thank God for using Prophet Jeremiah to save my life,” Ogoigbe said.

He said it was only Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, who God used to come to his rescue, alleging that many of his friends deserted him when things became worse.

“I have helped several people to get to higher positions, but they never remembered me and life became very unbearable for me, and I took the decision to end my life before Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin came to my rescue,” he disclosed.