Prophet Fufeyin warns

ISSAC, Oguntoye

Ahead of the 2019 elections, General Overseer and Founder of Christ Mercy Land Deliverance Ministry in Effurun, Delta State, Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin has emphasized on the need for men of God to be careful while making political prophecies.

Speaking with a group of journalists in Delta State recently, the Prophet said many men of God were always giving failed prophecies because it could change within seconds.

He stated, “This is a warning to all prophets and pastors who like to prophesize. Many have prophesized and many have failed. When making political prophecies, men of God have to be very careful so that they will not put their grace into shame or disgrace. When you prophesize to the life of a woman or man, who is contesting for a political office, you have to continue to pray about it until it comes to a reality.”

According to him, when it comes to prophecies, God has the final say and it can favour anyone at anytime.

“God, in His Mercy, decides whatever He gives to His children. A prophecy can raise a man in a second and a prophecy can bring a man down in the next second. Since man doesn’t understand the ways of God, pastors or prophets must be very careful when making political prophecies. God can change His mind to favour anyone at anytime; He has the final say,” Fufeyin narrated.