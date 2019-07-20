Isaac Oguntoye

Prophet M. S Fabiyi popularly known as Baba Possibility, the Founder and the spiritual head Celestial Church of Christ Okiki Imoleayo Cathedral has called on Nigerians to embrace unity to conquer the incessant crisis of killing that has been claiming lives within the country.

He made this clarion call recently in an exclusive interview where he advised the citizen to maintain good deed as the year promised to be a vengeance for all good and evil deeds.

According to Prophet Fabiyi, what is happening within the country is beyond religious killing “I think we’re not been fair if we personalized the killing in Nigeria.

The attack in Nigeria needs the intervention of God. We don’t have to personalized the killing because if we do, we’re creating another avenue to break this country. What we suppose to be after is how to stop the killing not blaming one religion or the other.”

“Early this year, God revealed some revelations to me. In that vision, he said there will be natural disasters such as flood and fire outbreak.

And we need to be prayerful, self-cautious with all electrical appliances that are been plug. We should make sure we unplug them when leaving our homes and offices.”

“I see someone intentionally ignite fire into home, filling stations and markets.”

He also said, some influential people will be missing this year and will never be found.

The man of God who also predicted president Buhari’s victory early this year said three men of God that are highly influential will die saying “Men of God should be prayerful concerning this.

And the secret of false men of God that prophecies falsely will be exposed, with their demonic powers.

“God also revealed to me that two airplane crashes will occur as a result of carelessness.”

In another prophecy, the spirit-filled prophet revealed that the executive arms of the government will betray the nation, but their act will be exposed “An influential politician in APC will die. The secret of many corrupt politicians will be exposed this year.”

Prophet Fabiyi also warned, amongst other messages that we should pray not to lose an ex-president which will cause a heart pain for the citizens

“Lets pray for all our leaders. Flood and fire will occur between September and November, let’s be prayerful.

Also the man of God predicted the controversial issue surrounding the 2019 general election but insisted Buhari will remain the president.”

Meanwhile, for sometimes now, christian leaders most especially the Christian Association of Nigeria and top pastors within the country have organized prayers, vigil and holy ghost night to pray against the incessant crisis befallen the country over the years

In fact some have prophesied on how to curb, manage the killings in different part of the country.