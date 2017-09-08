NIA concludes plan for West African ‘Architecture Festival’

As part of the event to ensure sustainable architectural practice in the country, the Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA) has announced plans for its annual West African Architecture Festival (WAAF 2.0).

The event, which comes up in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State capital, according to the President, Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA), Tonye Braide , will bring all architects in Nigeria and in the Diaspora together to celebrate excellence in architecture.

The Epic Annual Festival, which is in second edition will be held in the Obi Wali International Conference Centre in October.

About 200,000 to 250,000 visitors, 100 exhibitors and 34 participating countries are expected this year to celebrate architecture in West African and Africa at large.

In a statement after the unveiling the WAAF 2017 programme, Braide said WAAF will further create a point of convergence among architects in Nigeria, those in the Diaspora especially in the West African region, as a suitable point of investment that will further grow the city of Port-Harcourt.

Also speaking at the conference, Chairman, Nigerian Institute of Architects, River State Chapter, Andrew Egbuonu said that that WAAF targets to educate and create life style improvement and network with the architects, as well as bring together big names in architecture domain from West African and beyond.

Among the new addition for this year’s edition include, food fiesta, fashion fair, exhibition, music and seminar from West African region.