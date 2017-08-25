FG to revitalise housing, urban development sector

The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to revitalise the land, housing and urban development sector for the socio-economic development of the country.

This, according to, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Works Power and Housing, Mohammed Bukar is evident in the quantum increase in the budgetary allocation to the sector in the last two years.

He said, “The present administration is not only concerned about the challenges facing the development of the sector, but is determined to revitalise the sector. This explains the quantum increase in budgetary allocation to the sector in the last two years by the Federal Government.”

According to the permanent secretary, the sector is saddled with the responsibility of providing qualitative affordable housing, as well as, building houses for communities that were inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable.

He urged all the stakeholders in the built environment, to endeavour to proffer solutions to challenges facing the housing and land matters; and to reposition the sector for the benefit of the citizens.

On her part, Permanent Secretary, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr. Chinyeaka Christian, who was represented by Adamu Husseini, Director, Lands, FCT, noted that the FCT administration is working assiduously in issuing and signing Certificate of Occupancy, C of O.

He said, “The administration is currently working round the clock in issuance and signing of Certificates of Occupancy (C of O) ; and giving the needed approvals to all requirements such as assignment and mortgages.

“In order to add value to land across the territory, basic infrastructure is usually provided. The Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) provides infrastructure in the 250 square kilometres of the FCT.”

According to him, “While Satellite Town Development Department (STDD) make such provision in the satellite towns by opening up feeder roads, culverts and bridges to create easy access to land and development.”

He further noted that its mass housing department always strives to monitor mass housing projects as well as estate development.