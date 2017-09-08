FG begins construction of estates in 33 states

…..Plans upward review of mobilization funds

In a bid to arrest the housing deficit in Nigeria, The Federal Government has commenced the construction of mass housing projects in 33 states.

As a part of commitment to actualise the project, FG plans an upward review of mobilisation funds for contractors up to 50 per cent to enable emerging contractors in the building sector to deliver their projects satisfactorily.

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, who disclosed this at the sixth meeting of the National Council on Lands, Housing and Urban Development, told delegates at the event that with ongoing housing projects, the government had fulfilled the commitment it made at the 2016 council meeting by 90 per cent.

“At the time of the council meeting in August 2016, I reported that we were finalising designs to accommodate our cultural, climatic and other diversities.

I had explained that when the designs were completed, we would commence construction to pilot the designs and test them for affordability and acceptability.

I am pleased to report that construction has started in 33 states where land has been made available,” explained Fashola.

Fashola also stated that stakeholders had resolved to facilitate the use of exchange of letters for the transfer of title to land when states were transferring land to the Federal Government.

He said, “I am happy to report that there has been very inspiring compliance based on the several letters of exchange that I have received; and which I have duly signed.

All I need say about this in terms of compliance is that if there are still states yet to comply, they should please do so very quickly.”

The minister said he had personally visited project sites in Taraba, Gombe, Ekiti, Oyo states, adding that “what I saw demonstrates to me very clearly, how impactful the National Housing Programme has been, even at the pilot and inception stage.”