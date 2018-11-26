Promotion crisis: FAAN boss assures of resolving labour matters

The Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria FAAN, Engr Saleh Dunoma has assured workers of resolving labour matters concerning stagnation and promotion in the organisation in accordance with due process.

Engr Dunoma who made this promise over the weekend in Lagos shortly after commissioning the national secretariat of Association of Nigerian Aviation Professionals ANAP said the due process will be strictly adhered to in resolving the stagnation and promotion of some workers in FAAN to ensure that it was rectified once and for all.

The FAAN boss noted all requests made by ANAP and assured of his support for unions in the organisation to ensure that peace reigned

On the withdrawal of condition of service from the salaries and wages commission as a result of the delayed in the implementation, Engr Dunoma advised ANAP to prepare a new one to be sent to the Minister of State for Aviation for consideration.

Earlier, the secretary general of ANAP, Comrade Abdulrasaq Saidu commended Engr Dunoma for his contributions towards the welfare of workers in the organisation.

Comrade Saidu appealed to him to provide them with conducive space to build their national headquarters.

He explained that the union has been watching his fatherly role in resolving the issues of stagnation and promotion but noted that the salaries and wages commission was not up and doing in handling the issue of conditions of service for workers of all the aviation agencies.

“We advised the human resources should not take the condition of service to the salaries and wages commission in view of the fact that salaries and wages, the Federal government is not funding the salaries of aviation parastatals”

“We have written a letter to the minister to retrieve the condition of service with the salaries and wages in the past seven years because the man there has outlive his usefulness”

Saidu said the union will be forced to protest the removal of those in the salaries and wages commission that were stumbling block to the full implementation of the condition of service.