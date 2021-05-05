Progressive Govs felicitate with Lalong at 58

By Tom Okpe

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) of the All Progressives Congress, APC extends its hands of felicitation to the Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong as he celebrates his 58 birthday.

The Progressives Governors in a message through its Chairman and Governor of Kebbi State, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku Bagudu in Abuja on Wednesday said: “We join Gov Simon Bako Lalong, Plateau State Governor and Chairman, Northern Governors Forum, to celebrate his birthday, along with the people of Plateau State, Northern Nigeria and other well-meaning Nigerians, we celebrate this special occasion with you and your family.”

According to Gov Bagudu; “We in particular, wish to acknowledge and commend your leadership, vision and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria.

“Under the leadership of our party, APC, we acknowledge your contributions to our team of Progressive Governors through your insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Plateau State as well as the entire Northern Nigeria and at the national level.

“As Governor of Plateau State, through all the development initiatives being implemented by your APC-led government, you represent, shining light of our politics.”

The governor reiterates its commitment with the federal government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari to resolve the present insecurity in the country.