Profile of 3 Nigerian-Americans who won legislative seats

5th November 2020
Add Comment
by Goodness Nwogwugwu
U.S. elections: Reactions trail victory of Nigerian-Americans who won legislative seats

Three Nigerians-Americans have secured a spot in America’s House of Representatives during the November 3 U.S. elections.

They are Esther Agbaje, Oye Owolewa and Nnamdi Chukwuocha.

Daily Times gathered brief profile of the Nigerian-Americans.

Miss Agbaje contested to represent District 59B in the Minnesota House of Representatives on the platform of the Democratic Party. She won with 17,396 votes. The 35-year-old Harvard law graduate defeated Republican Alan Shilepsky and Green Party candidate Lisa Neal-Delgado in the poll. She took to Twitter to announce her victory on Wednesday, November 4.

READ ALSO: Nigerian, Esther Agbaje wins U.S. state Assembly race

Oye Owolewa, was elected as a shadow member of the House of Representatives from the District of Columbia. He polled 164,026 votes to defeat incumbent Joyce Robinson-Paul, who scored 18,600 votes, and Sohaer Syed with 15,372 votes.

Nnamdi Chukwuocha Nnamdi Chukwuocha won re-election as a member of Delaware House of Representatives from District 1.

As a Democrat without an opponent, he won 100 per cent of the votes with 7,640. Chukwuocha was elected to represent District 1 in the Delaware House of Representatives in 2018.

With a bachelor’s degree in history and a master’s degree in social work from Delaware State University, he has several years of experience in local politics in the state.

You may also like

About the author

Goodness Nwogwugwu

View all posts

Leave a Comment