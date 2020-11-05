Profile of 3 Nigerian-Americans who won legislative seats

Three Nigerians-Americans have secured a spot in America’s House of Representatives during the November 3 U.S. elections.

They are Esther Agbaje, Oye Owolewa and Nnamdi Chukwuocha.

Daily Times gathered brief profile of the Nigerian-Americans.

Miss Agbaje contested to represent District 59B in the Minnesota House of Representatives on the platform of the Democratic Party. She won with 17,396 votes. The 35-year-old Harvard law graduate defeated Republican Alan Shilepsky and Green Party candidate Lisa Neal-Delgado in the poll. She took to Twitter to announce her victory on Wednesday, November 4.

Oye Owolewa, was elected as a shadow member of the House of Representatives from the District of Columbia. He polled 164,026 votes to defeat incumbent Joyce Robinson-Paul, who scored 18,600 votes, and Sohaer Syed with 15,372 votes.

Nnamdi Chukwuocha Nnamdi Chukwuocha won re-election as a member of Delaware House of Representatives from District 1.

As a Democrat without an opponent, he won 100 per cent of the votes with 7,640. Chukwuocha was elected to represent District 1 in the Delaware House of Representatives in 2018.

With a bachelor’s degree in history and a master’s degree in social work from Delaware State University, he has several years of experience in local politics in the state.