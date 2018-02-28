Professor Michael Omolewa Messages to Aare Ona Kakanfo

Emeritus Professor Michael Omolewa, notable academic and former diplomat who has served Nigeria for two terms as Ambassador cum Permanent Delegate to UNESCO will delivered a paper on the essence and stool of Aare Ona Kakanfo in Yoruba nation; at a lecture being organized as part of a reception in honour of Gani Adams, on his ascension to the stool of the 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba Land.

The reception which held in Lagos on Friday, 23rd February at Lagos Television was filled with interesting atmosphere of cultural showcase, fashion display, entertainment variety and music, while prominent Nigerians, Obas and chiefs, top government officials, foreign diplomats, culture enthusiasts and media executives among other notable personalities are in attendance.

As expected, Professor Omolewa’s paper contributed a great academia, given his reputation as an erudite scholar, education historian and culture enthusiast, who has contributed immensely to the preservation and promotion of Black heritage.

While at UNESCO, Omolewa facilitated the recognition of Osun sacred grove in Osogbo, Osun State as a world heritage site, including the establishment of UNESCO Category 2 Institute for African Culture and International Understanding in Abeokuta among other achievements.

Currently Emeritus Professor of the History of Education at the University of Ibadan and Emeritus Professor of History and International Studies at Babcock University, Nigeria, Michael Omolewa, a national honors winner of the Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON), is a Member of the Faculty of the Jerusalem Institute for Multicultural Studies in Bethlehem, Israel, Member of the Governing Council of the International African Institute in the UK and Member of the Governing Board of the International Research Centre in Beijing, China.

Isaac Oguntoye