Professional women group demand justice for victims of Lekki massacre — Daily Times Nigeria

Philip Clement, Abuja

A group of professional feminist group under the #Nigerianwomenarise has callled on the federal government to ensure justice is delivered to those that lost their lives in the Lekki massacre.

The stated this at a virtual meeting where Over 1400 women registered with the aim of discussing the recent development in the country, particularly the killings of innocent unarmed youths’ protesters by law enforcement agents across the country.

Daily Times reports that the webinar was attended by women from across the geopolitical zones, of diverse background from private, government, public service, grassroot organisations, religious, traditional and non- for profits.

In a statement, they said: “We demand for the immediate constitution of an independent Judicial Panel of Inquiry that will include credible civil society organisations, professional bodies such as Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), labour unions, youth organizations, security agencies, women organisations.

“We call on the President Muhammadu Buhari to address Nigerians and in a gesture of confidence- building present a list of the actions the government has taken on the immediate and short term demands the protesters have publicly tabled.

“Also government immediately investigates and identifies the thugs that were hired to disrupt the protests nationwide and differentiate them from the #ENDSARS protesters. It is the responsibility of the Police to remove perpetrators of violence from the streets and ensure diligent prosecution thereafter as well as the withdrawal of the Army from the streets and employ peaceful modes of engagement in policing to provide security for the #ENDSARS protesters,”

The group assured young citizens of our absolute support and solidarity with their ENDSARS agitation and “will do all that is necessary to help safeguard their right to peaceful protests as Nigerian Women will continue to closely monitor the events as they develop and will take appropriate measures to protect our

young ones while defending our democracy for peace and justice to reign”

The statement was signed

Dr Obiageli Ezekwesili, Dr Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, Amb. Nkoyo Toyo who represented the over 400 women that attend the webinar meeting.