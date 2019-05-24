Prof, Igwe emerges as UNN new VC

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

By Moses Oyediran, Enugu

The Governing Council of the University of Nigeria has appointed a new Vice-Chancellor for the University of Nigeria. He is Professor Charles Arizechukwu Igwe.

The Public Relations Officer of the University, Mr. Okwun Omeaku made the announcement Thursday on behalf of Chief Mike Olorunfemi, Pro-Chancellor of the University.

He said Igwe emerged after a transparent selection process by the Governing Council of the University.

He added that the new VC will take over from Professor Benjamin Ozumba whose tenure will expire in June, 2019.

According to Omeaku, “Professor Igwe is the current Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Administration of the University.

“He is a Professor of Soil Science in the Faculty of Agriculture.

“He joined the services of the University in 1976 as a Soil Survey Assistant. He became an academic staff of the University in 1991 and rose through the ranks to become a Professor in 2003.

“He was appointed Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration) on 28th April 2016 and was reappointed in 2018.

“He once represented the University’s senate in the Governing Council and had also served as the Director of the university’s Advancement Centre”, he said.