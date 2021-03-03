Produce Tinubu assets declaration form – EFCC ask CCB

The EFCC’s investigation into Bola Tinubu has taken a new turn, with the anti-graft body seeking copies of the former Lagos state governor’s asset declaration form from the Code of Conduct Bureau.

Daliy Times recalls that the Peoples Gazette was the first to announce that an inquiry into BAT had started last year, following the dismissal of former Chairman Ibrahim Magu.

The letter, addressed to the Code of Conduct Bureau and marked CR/3000/EFCC/LS/Vol4/322, was signed by Abdulrasheed Bawa, the then Lagos zonal head, who is now the Chairman of the EFCC.

It stated: “In light of the above, you are kindly requested to provide the commission with Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu’s outstanding requested information.

“THIS Appeal IS BEING MADE IN Compliance WITH SECTIONS 38(1) AND (2) OF THE EFCC ACT 2004.”

A senior EFCC official who verified the authenticity of the message, told Punch that it was part of a wider investigation.

According to the source, the investigation was triggered by some petitions filed against him since 2018, which Magu had failed to respond to.

He said, “This letter is genuine. Several petitions have been lodged against him with the EFCC, including one alleging misconduct in Alpha Beta Consulting.