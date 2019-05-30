Probe $2m defence equipment procurement, group tells FG

By Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

A group of concerned Nigerians have demanded for a holistic probe of the activities of the Presidential Committee on Audit of Defence Equipment Procurement from 2007- 2015.

The group also want all those found culpable brought to book.

Speaking while addressing a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, Convener of the group, Princess Ajibola expressed displeasure over the way and manner the House of Representatives has handled the probe of the activities of the presidential committee.

“The Civil Rights Movement of Nigeria is desirous of the content of the probe by the House of Representatives to be made public in the overall interest of justice and fairness to all concerned.

“It is common knowledge that the Presidential Committee on Audit of Defence Equipment Procurement from 2007 – 2015 made a mess of the mandate given to them by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“It is however, not enough to continue to shield them from public scrutiny as evident in the cold foot suddenly developed by the House of Representatives.

“At this point, the Civil Rights Movement of Nigeria wishes to educate the members of the House that they were elected by the people to represent the interest of the people and not to protect the interest of a selected few that do not have the interest of the people at heart,” she said

Ajibola said it is worthy of note to highlight that the mandate given to the presidential committee was primarily to bring to justice those that committed crimes against the Nigerian people by mismanaging billions of naira meant for the purchase of weapons to help in the fight against terrorism.

She said the organization is in possession of petitions from members of the public and defence contractors who have complained about the activities of the presidential committee and demanded that justice be served in this sensitive matter of national importance.

“The Civil Rights Movement of Nigeria at this point and in the interest of our country demands that holistic probe into the arms fraud be instituted by the federal government, as well as the National Assembly,” she added