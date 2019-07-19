Titus Akhigbe, Benin

Commercial activities were yesterday paralyzed in Benin, the Edo state capital as hundreds of people took to major streets of the metropolis to protest the proposed taking over of the legislative functions of the state House of Assembly by the House of Representatives.

The protesters comprising of civil society groups, market women and others later converged at the secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ where they condemned the action of the federal lawmakers.

Addressing journalists on the essence of the protest, Rev. Olu Martins said the order given by the House of Representatives to the inspector general of police and Department of State Services (DSS) to seal the state House of Assembly is uncalled for as the matter is already in court.

The House of Representatives, he said should wait for the verdict of the court on the matter, adding that “yesterday, some funny looking men from the National Assembly told the inspector general of police to take over the Edo state House of Assembly.

“They said it is the National Assembly so why is the House of Representatives in a hurry. All legal people have said the matter is in court and if the matter is in court, we expect the lawmakers to maintain the status quo and leave the matter.

“So, we are here to say Edo state is working. The guys who came from Abuja, there is a similar thing going on in Bauchi state, but they did not go there. We want to tell them that Edo state is not Lagos state.”

Martins said the people of the state are solidly behind Governor Godwin Obaseki and that nothing can alter that as he is currently turning the state around and should be allowed to continue his good works in the state.

“We all stand with Obaseki and the voice of the people is the voice of God. We 4 million Edo youth from all across, irrespective of the political parties you are in, we all endorse Obaseki for his good work. And we are saying, you cannot stay in Abuja and collect some money and come here to make one pronouncement

“Today is to demonstrate to tell Obaseki to forge on, to inform him we stand with him and to tell Obaseki no retreat, no surrender,” he added.

Another speaker, Roy Oribhabor said those who have enjoyed eight years, should also give room for others to enjoy their administration without unnecessary interference.

“It has come to a time when all of us will say Edo belongs to us. Edo is not for sale. Those we elected to represent us have reduced themselves to gatemen. Let us tell the governor and speaker to remain undaunted and focused.

“We will continue to negotiate for what is good; Edo state belongs to all of us. Those who enjoyed for eight years should also allow another person to enjoy four years. As the governor said this is gear two, we will be taking it to gear three and four.

“And we will also let the governor know that he is not only in power, he is in authority and government. Therefore, he should use the power of the governor of Edo state,” Roy said.

Also, the state APC youth leader, Valentine Aisien, said the state governor should not allow himself to be distracted, stressing that those who are behind him are more than those who are against him.

“We are fully in support as APC youth in Edo state that we are with you; that you have a genuine intention for the development of Edo state. Obaseki has touched every nook and cranny of Edo state. So why should we remain ungrateful to him? We must support him so that he can do more. Work is in progress and will continue to be in progress

“We are here to tell him that he should not be distracted by any force that he should continue to be focused as he has always put the interest of the Edo people at heart. We are fully in support of him,” he added.