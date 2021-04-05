Pro-Buhari supporters storm Abuja house in London — Daily Times Nigeria

The Nigerian Diplomatic Mission in London is currently hosting supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The protesters stormed the home, which is known as Abuja Building, with placards that read “This Storm Will Definitely Pass,” “God Loves Nigeria,” and “We Are Stronger Together,” among other items.

For several days, anti-Buhari protesters led by Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, have been demonstrating in front of the building.

They had asked the president to return to Nigeria immediately, accusing him of wasting taxpayers’ money.

According to Omokri, the demonstrators surrounded the house and refused Buhari access to his doctors.

But speaking during the protest, one of the supporters of the president described Omokri’s claim as fake news.

“There is the news about the president being held hostage, everyone could see, to my left, my right, you can see that there is nothing there, no one is being held hostage, it’s all fake news. But we are here today to actually show support to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, that we are here for you, Nigeria in the diaspora actually support you.

“We support you for the great things you are doing in the country, obviously, definitely, there is no country with perfect government, there is no perfect government out there. We are saying that despite the challenge in the country, Nigerians in diaspora support him. Nigerians in Nigeria also support him and we will continue doing that.

“We are not where we should be, no doubt, but surely, we have left where we use to be and deal to your commitment, dedication and also to your hard work and strides, I want to comment those giant strides, you have been able to put together in Nigeria. We thank you Mr President for every single thing that you have done. We thank you Mr. President for being loyal to the citizens of the country, we thank you Mr. President, for the people oriented policies, we thank you Mr President for the youth-oriented policies, we thank you Mr President for turning the entire Nigeria into a construction site, there are roads being constructed, there are rail being constructed, there are infrastructure being put to the north, to the west, to the east to the south.”