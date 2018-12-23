Prison Comptroller urges Nigerians to accept re-integrated inmates

Like this: Like Loading...

Comptroller, Enugu Command, Nigeria Prison Service (NPS), Mr Ndubuisi Ogbodo, has appealed to Nigerians to accept re-integrated inmates, who had gone through reformation and served their terms. Ogbodo disclosed this while speaking with newsmen in Enugu on Sunday. “Nigerians should please patronise inmates’ products such as handicraft materials, clothes, leather works, furniture among others,’’ he said. He said there is a reformation programme ongoing in prisons facilities across the state especially through value re-orientation, handicraft learning and formal educational training. “In this facility (Enugu Prisons); like other prisons facilities in the state, reputable educational institutions like National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) and other lower levels educational schools have their centres here. “We have produced graduates of various courses here; while some are even aiming higher by going for their masters. “So, we are appealing to Nigerians to accept these people and utilise their new skills and professional services for the general good of the society. “Some of them are highly gifted and exceptional in what they do and had learnt. “Engaging or utilising their products and services will help give them a sense of belonging and love towards the society,’’ he said. On the handicrafts, the comptroller noted that the authorities had to allow the inmates to showcase their handicraft, furniture, cloths designed and agricultural products at the just-concluded Nsukka International Trade Fair. According to him, we want Nigerians to patronise these products by the inmates, which some part of the proceeds will go into inmates support fund. “We also have lots of chicken and eggs to sell this yuletide season from the poultry farm being maintained and managed by some inmates in Enugu Prison. “We want residents of Enugu metropolis to come to our poultry section to buy at subsidised and friendly-price,’’ he said. NAN reports that Enugu State has four prisons -Enugu, Nsukka, Oji River and Eziagu Farm Settlement Prison.