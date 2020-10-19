Prison Break: Obaseki imposes 24-hour curfew over #ENDSARS protests

Edo Government has imposed a 24-hour curfew across the state till further notice.

Secretary to Edo State Government, Osarodion Ogie, in a statement said the curfew takes effect from 4pm on Monday, Daily Times gathered.

He said: “This decision has become necessary because of the very disturbing incidents of vandalism and attacks on private individuals and institutions by hoodlums in the guise of #EndSARS protesters.

“While the government of Edo State respects the rights of its citizens to undertake legitimate protests, it cannot sit idly when hoodlums have taken laws into their hands to cause mayhem on innocent citizens and the state.

“By the directive, schools and businesses are to shutdown activities accordingly. Those who cannot move safely are to stay put between now and 4 pm till calmness is restored.

“Parents are advised to rein in their children, youths and wards, to forestall further breakdown of law and order.

“The responsibility of government is to protect lives and property and maintain law and order therefore, anyone found outside in violation of the curfew would be dealt with according to the law.”

