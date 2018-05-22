Prioritise health for better workforce, NPA boss tells employers

Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Usman, has called on corporate organisations in the country to promote health fitness as a means of enhancing productive workforce.

Ms Usman, gave the charge at the 2018 Nigerian Ports Authority Sports Association (NIPOSA) games, tagged ‘‘Calabar 2018’’.

Represented by the Calabar Port Manager, Mrs Olufumilayo Olotu, she noted that only a healthy, motivated and efficient workforce that could contribute meaningfully to the growth of the nation’s economy.

“I impress on all employers of labor in the nation’s maritime sector, in both the private and public sectors, to make fitness for health, through sports for their employers a priority.

“This, to my mind, is the surest way to have a healthy and productive workforce, which can contribute to the nation’s economy.

“Only a healthy, motivated and efficient workforce can enable the nation realize its enormous maritime potentials, ‘’ she said.

The managing director described the success of the games after 17 years as a big achievement in her administration of the authority, adding that NIPOSA would continue to remain one of the cardinal points of the management of the authority.

“You will all agree with me that the outcome of the Calabar 2018 has indisputably shown that the NIPOSA has remained an effective avenue for sports development, well being and socialization among the workforce of the authority.

“I wish to assure you that management will, within the limits of our budgetary provisions, ensure that the hosting of the NIPOSA games becomes a regular annual feature in our corporate calendar of events, ‘’ she said.

She commended stakeholders in the industry including maritime operators, NIMASA and the Shippers Council for their support in the successful organization of the games.

Also speaking, General Manager, SERVICOM, NPA Mrs Caroline Ufere expressed appreciation to the Management of NPA for reviving the games which was last held in 2001.

She added that the event would engender love and togetherness amongst the maritime workers.