Principals gather in Kebbi to suggest way out of unemployment

As unemployment increases in the country, the All Principals Confederation of Nigeria (ANCOPS) are currently brainstorming in Kebbi state to find solution to the problem of white collar jobs searching among youths. The programme at the end is expected to enrich attending Principals with the know-how on how best to produce economically vibrant youths that will contribute to the growth of the nation’s economy and depend on themselves by having job satisfaction. According to the host and the State Chairman, Aliyu Mustapha Gwandu, the conference is for North western states comprising Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, Kano, Jigawa, Bauchi and Katsina. The attendees will listen to lectures from distinguished resource persons invited to deliver papers on the theme of the conference. Gwandu urged participants to transmit knowledge acquired to their various schools for proper, implementation, particularly as it would provide students with practical knowledge of self reliance so that blind chase for white collar jobs will reduce in the country. He thanked the state government for sponsoring the conference and prayed for journey mercy of returning principals.