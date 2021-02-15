Principal Cup starts February 26 with six sports ...Ooni endorses games — Daily Times Nigeria

The glamour of secondary school sports, especially football will be back in full swing by February 26, when the Principal Cup returns after been rested for a long time. A huge number of schools across the country have already indicated an interest in participation.

Main Organising Committee head and Director, Grassroots Sports at the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Dr. Ademola Are, disclosed that the championship which was earlier billed to start on February 12, was shifted forward to tie up some loose ends.

The opening ceremony which will take place at the Agege Township Stadium will see two schools that have a rich tradition in the football event slug it out as Government College, Kaduna will take Igbo College, Yaba, Lagos.

Dr. Are said Sports Minister Sunday Dare, revived the competition to start the discovery of budding talents from our secondary schools. The Principal Cup has in the past produced such players as Late Stephen Keshi, Henry Nwosu, and late Paul Hamilton among others.

The Minister has vowed that the glamour of the tournament will return and assured of the sustenance of the event. Six sports namely football, basketball, athletics, badminton, table tennis, boxing, and volleyball will feature in the new Principal Cup.

Already, the Cup has received the endorsement of the leading traditional ruler in the country and Ooni of Ife, HRH Oba Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja 11. The royal father, who featured in both the primary and secondary events in his days in school, has already endowed the tournament with the Most Valuable Player award.