Princess of Sweden wants a pair of scrubs!

Princess Sofia, Duchess of Värmland, is a member of the Swedish royal family. Before marrying Prince Carl Philip and becoming a princess of Sweden in 2015.

As the Coronavirus pandemic continues to affect people around the world, one member of royalty just took a huge step to help on the front lines.

After completing an intensive training program online, Princess Sofia started working at Sophiahemmet Hospital.

“Princess Sofia is not only Sophia’s honorary chair, but now also works with us,” the hospital confirmed on Instagram via translation.

“This is after having completed our basic nursing education, which has been developed to relieve the now severely strained healthcare staff.”

The Princess herself confirmed the news when sharing a picture of her new work outfit.

“Last week, I went through a medical education with a major in health, care and care at @sophiahemmet,” she revealed to her followers.

“Within the framework of the ‘emergency response,’ I am now placed in one of the hospital’s care units where, together with other newly trained colleagues, I support and relieve the care staff with various tasks, including care of patients and cleaning.”

Princess continued via translation, “The Sophiahemmet has in turn made available its resources to the Stockholm region.

About 40 employees are lent to work in intensive care at emergency hospitals. In addition, Sophiahemmet relieves emergency hospitals by supporting surgery primarily in cancer.”

While she just started her new duties, Princess Sofia already calls the experience “extremely rewarding.” Her help also comes at a much-needed time.

The hospital has been overwhelmed because of the rise of sick patients.

As a result, the emergency training program has been launched with almost 80 people a week completing the course that Princess Sofia took to help out.

“In the crisis we find ourselves in, the Princess wants to get involved and make a contribution as a voluntary worker to relieve the large workload of health care professional,” the Royal Court said in a statement to People.

READ ALSO Ooni shocked, urges Nigerians to see COVID-19 as reality



The publication also reports that the Princess will not be working directly with patients. Instead, she will be supporting doctors and nurses.

“They can disinfect equipment, do shifts in the kitchen and cleaning,” a spokesperson for the hospital clarified.