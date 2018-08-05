Princess Modupe Ozolua partners with Edo monarchs to help 271,000 children and women

By: Mutiat Alli

Princesses Modupe Ozolua, under the umbrella of her non-profit organization Empower 54 has partnered with Edo Monarchs consisting of traditional rulers and local government council chairmen, to organize a medical outreach programme to help 271,000 children and women in Edo state from August -September 2018.

The aim of the medical outreach programme is to distribute medication that will improve the health of children and pregnant women. The medication to be distributed is Albendazol, a critical drug in the treatment and prevention of various parasitic worm infestations in children aged six months to five years, and prenatal vitamins for pregnant women.

According to Princess Modupe Ozolua, the medical outreach programmes will run for one month in Owan West, Owan East, Etsako and Akoko-Edo Local Government Areas of Edo state. She is embarking on this initiative because of her passion for the health of children and also in line with the objective of the Federal Government healthcare project focused on the poor, especially women and children under five years.

The monarchs in partnership with Princess Modupe Ozolua include the Olososo of Ososo, Oyan Ososo, Oba Anselm Adeloro Obaitan, Ichama II; the Arah of Evbiobe, Prof Joshua Oje Aisiku; and the Ogbachi of Auchi, Princess Hajiya Zuletu Momoh. Other partners include the Edo State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Jimoh Ijebai; the Chairman of Akoko Edo Local Government Area, Hon. Oteh Omoru; the Chairman of Owan West Local Government Area, Hon. Frank Ilaboya; and his counterpart at Etsako West Local Government Area, Hon. Musa Yakubu. Others are Vitamin Angels and the Edo State Ministry of Health.

Empower 54, Princess Modupe Ozolua’s non-profit organisation has been providing humanitarian assistance since 2003 through initiatives in health, education, and empowerment programmes for internally displaced persons (IDPs)/refugee and underprivileged Africans