The Eldest daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of Yoke and Sarah, Duchess of Yoke, Princess Beatrice is engaged to a property tycoon, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

The 31-year-old daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, got engaged to the 34-year-old property tycoon in Italy earlier this month but her parents announced it on Thursday on their Twitter handle.

The Duke and Duchess of York said: “We are thrilled that Beatrice and Edoardo have got engaged, having watched their relationship develop with pride.”

“We are the lucky parents of a wonderful daughter who has found her love and companion in a completely devoted friend and loyal young man. We send them every good wish for a wonderful family future,” they add

“I know what a mother feels so I have tears of joy,” the duchess added on Twitter.

“Andrew and I are just the luckiest people ever to have two great sons-in-law.”

Also, Mr Mapelli’s parents, Nikki Williams-Ellis and Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi, said they were “truly delighted” by the engagement.

“Our family has known Beatrice for most of her life. Edo and Beatrice are made for each other, and their happiness and love for each other is there for all to see,” they said.

“They share an incredibly strong and united bond, their marriage will only strengthen what is already a wonderful relationship.”

The princess, who is ninth in line to the throne, will marry Mr Mapelli Mozzi next year.

“We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together,” the pair said in a statement.

Prince Andrew, Duke of York, is the third child and second son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, married to Sarah Ferguson but eventually got divorced in 1996.

At the time of his birth, he was second in the line of succession to the British throne; as of May 2019, he is eighth in line.



