 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Slammed for announcing pregnancy on Baby Loss day

October 16, 2018

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been criticised for annoucing their pregnancy on International Pregnancy & Infant Loss Remembrance Day. The royal couple made the announcement this morning, sharing the happy news that they are expecting a baby in the spring. But hundreds of grieving parents have criticised their timing online, saying it could not have come on a worse day.

Today marks International Pregnancy And Infant Loss Remembrance Day as well as being the end of Baby Loss Awareness Week, held every October 9 to 15 to mark the lives of babies lost in pregnancy or soon after birth,Metro News reports.

In response to the news, one person wrote: ‘A bit insensitive if you ask me. It’s baby loss and bereavement day.’ Another replied: ‘Absolutely. Prince Harry and #Meghan announce excitement at #pregnancy on Baby Loss and bereavement day. #MeghanMarklepregnant.

Adele Haywood said:

‘Aww, Meghan and Harry are pregnant. Did no-one think to inform them at @KensingtonRoyal that today is Wave of Light / Pregnancy & Infant Loss Remembrance Day? Announcing tomorrow wouldn’t have hurt.’

Jo Sharpen added:

‘Really thoughtful of Harry and Meghan to announce their pregnancy on baby loss awareness day. #infertilitysucks #ttc #babylossawareness #pregnancy #miscarriage #trauma.’

Ruth Bender Atik, national director of the Miscarriage Association, said:

‘I imagine they didn’t know. I think it’s as simple as that. For many people who have the deep sadness and grief of losing a baby, there was also that moment of joy when they wanted to announce their pregnancy.

Published in Entertainment

Realwan Adesegun

Realwan Adesegun

More from EntertainmentMore posts in Entertainment »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: