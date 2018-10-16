Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Slammed for announcing pregnancy on Baby Loss day

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been criticised for annoucing their pregnancy on International Pregnancy & Infant Loss Remembrance Day. The royal couple made the announcement this morning, sharing the happy news that they are expecting a baby in the spring. But hundreds of grieving parents have criticised their timing online, saying it could not have come on a worse day.

Today marks International Pregnancy And Infant Loss Remembrance Day as well as being the end of Baby Loss Awareness Week, held every October 9 to 15 to mark the lives of babies lost in pregnancy or soon after birth,Metro News reports.

In response to the news, one person wrote: ‘A bit insensitive if you ask me. It’s baby loss and bereavement day.’ Another replied: ‘Absolutely. Prince Harry and #Meghan announce excitement at #pregnancy on Baby Loss and bereavement day. #MeghanMarklepregnant.

Adele Haywood said:

‘Aww, Meghan and Harry are pregnant. Did no-one think to inform them at @KensingtonRoyal that today is Wave of Light / Pregnancy & Infant Loss Remembrance Day? Announcing tomorrow wouldn’t have hurt.’

Jo Sharpen added:

‘Really thoughtful of Harry and Meghan to announce their pregnancy on baby loss awareness day. #infertilitysucks #ttc #babylossawareness #pregnancy #miscarriage #trauma.’

Ruth Bender Atik, national director of the Miscarriage Association, said:

‘I imagine they didn’t know. I think it’s as simple as that. For many people who have the deep sadness and grief of losing a baby, there was also that moment of joy when they wanted to announce their pregnancy.