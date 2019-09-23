The Duke and Duchess of Sussex has began their first overseas tour on Monday, along with their child, Archie.

CNN reports that the couple who arrived South Africa to begin their 10-day tour in Africa, landed at noon, making their first stop at Nyanga township in Cape Town.

Their arrival was delayed by roughly 40 minutes after their British Airways flight left the UK an hour late.

At the Cape Town township, the Sussexes will tour a workshop supporting children and empowering young girls of which Meghan is expected to speak about the rising violence against women in South Africa.

The royal couple is starting their tour in South Africa, with Harry then rekindling memories of their courtship in Botswana and of his mother Diana in Angola.

Among their first stops will be a visit to an initiative that teaches children about their rights, self-awareness and safety, and also provides self-defense classes to young girls.

They are also expected to meet anti-apartheid cleric Archbishop Desmond Tutu and other dignitaries in South Africa, but chose to begin their tour in a township known as the country’s “murder capital”.

According to reports, they brought numerous gifts with them for the tour – including several presents which were donated to them for four-month-old Archie.

A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said: ‘The Duke of Sussex’s love for Africa is well known.

As the Sussex Royal took to his Instagram account, the prince said he “can’t wait” to introduce his wife and son to South Africa.

Meghan and Harry are visiting Africa from September 23 to October 2, and will split up for some parts of their stay.

Harry will leave his family to tour Angola, to pay homage to the work of his mother Princess Diana by campaigning for landmines to be outlawed during a visit she made to the country in 1997.

He will also pay tribute to a British soldier killed by an elephant during anti-poaching operations in Malawi when he visits on September 30.

Afterwards, Prince is expected to move to Malawi and Botswana, before they are all reunited in Johannesburg.