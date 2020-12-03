Prime suspect in Kaduna killings arrested – Govt — Daily Times Nigeria

Mr. Samuel Aruwan, the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs has said that troops have arrested the prime suspect in the Jema’a Local Government crisis that left eight people dead. Daily Times report.

The commissioner identified those arrested so far as ThankGod Sunday, David Joseph, Victor Markus, Alhaji Ahmadu Alhassan, Alhaji Abubakar Isiaku, Audu Dogo and Habu Hussaini (prime suspect).

Aruwan said with the arrest of the prime suspects, the number of suspects arrested in connection with the crisis had risen to seven. According to him, the suspect has been handed over to the police for further prosecution.

The statement read, “Days after arresting some suspects linked to the killing and counter-killing in Jema’a LGA of Kaduna State, another arrest was made by troops on Tuesday, 1st December 2020.

“An operations update from the military informed the Kaduna State Government, gave details on how it nabbed the suspect, Habu Hussaini, upon receipt of intelligence that he was sighted at Jagindi Crossing in the same local government.

“According to the report, Hussaini used a machete to attack Special Forces that tried to arrest him. He was subsequently demobilized and arrested.”